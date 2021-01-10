FORMER RTSA BOSS SOKO HITS CAMPAIGNS TO CHALLENGE THE SEATING MP OF Chipata Central CONSTITUENCY.

By Eukeria M’banga

Former RTSA boss Zindaba Soko has emerged as a strong contender for the Parliamentary seat in Chipata Central Constituency.

Soko intends to oust incumbent Moses Mawere in the next election, although he still needs to convince his party PF for adoption.

Soko has lately been involved in community service. So far, he has managed to win few supporters who consider him a perfect substitute of Mawere whom people consider to be a failure.