South Africa socialite Cindy Makhathini has been the hottest chick on the streets for the past few weeks.

It now seems as if the hottie is on a mission following a series of bikini shots she is posting on social media. Many feel the former South African minister Gigaba made a mistake by letting her go as she turned into one of the sexiest women in South Africa – or should we say Africa.

The sexy lady knows she has a huge booty and shows it to her fans. The last time she posted a video Twerking and men went crazy. Men in South Africa can’t help but admire and drool over the gorgeous Cindy.

Having a big booty has been the path to fame by many women even some who have already achieved a lot. South Africa is blessed with gorgeous women with huge trunks.

Some of the women include the famous actress Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels, Businesswoman Mihlali Ndamse Miss B and the upcoming Cindy.

The actress and brand ambassador Cindy is popular after she was fingered to be the girl behind leaking former minister Malusi Gigaba’s sextape.

According to reports Cindy was only seventeen when this drama happened. Reasons behind her leaking the video are said to have been because she had been dumped by the Minister then.

In the 13 second video former minister Malusi Gigaba plays with his privates and masturbates chanting some sexual words. The video meant for his lover then was leaked and South Africa was left in shock. Now that she is even more gorgeous what does the former minister think?

See Her Photos Below