FORMER SENANGA DC DITCHES PF FOR UPND

Former Senanga District Commissioner Viviene Mubukwanu has defected from the Patriotic Front to join the opposition UPND citing poor financial management.

Mr Mubukwanu who was welcomed by UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango further cited the poor state of the country’s economy while cadres were splashing huge sums of money for his resignation.

And welcoming Mr Mubukwanu to UPND at the party Secretariat this morning, Vice President, Mutale Nalumango challenged other Zambians still on the fence to emulate and join a party with a vision for the people.

“This is a sign that things are very bad in Zambia. Mr Mubukwanu has decided to leave the PF even when he had the privileges of driving expensive Government vehicles,” she said.

Ms Nalumango said UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is ready to govern and make people’s lives better.

She said Zambians have suffered enough and time has come for a leadership that has the interest of people at heart.

Ms Nalumango openly invited all those interested in rebuilding Zambia’s economy to join hands with UPND and move the country forward.

Meanwhile, Western Province UPND Chairman also Nkeyema MP, Akapelwa Mbangweta questioned the PF’s continued negligent of the Western Province.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM

