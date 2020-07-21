NEW Siavonga District Commissioner Empraim Mwanjabantu has apologised to Chief Sinadambwe of the Tonga speaking people for the beatings his subjects received from the former DC Lovemore Kanyama.

Former Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama early this year whipped villagers in Chaanga village for not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures of wearing masks and staying at Home.

Kanyama in company of some officers from his office stormed some villages beating up people who disregarded the COVID-19 guidelines a move which alot condemned.

In his apology to the Chief, Mwanjabantu said it was not the duty of government to beat people but to care for their well-being.

He rendered the apology on behalf of government and President President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, Mwanjabantu advised the chief to talk to his subjects to take the COVID-19 seriously and avoid it’s spread in the area.

Mwanjabantu added that it was everyone’s responsibility to take part in the fight against COVID-19.