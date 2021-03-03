FORMER SOUTH PF BOSS DIES, A DAY AFTER THE DEATH OF HIS WIFE

The Patriotic Front (PF) in Southern Province says it is devastated by the demise of the former Provincial Chairperson, Charles Hamududu (in Khaki jacket) who died on Tuesday, a day after the death of his wife.

PF Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda tells Byta FM that the party is saddened with Hamududu’s demise because he had remained a loyal member who rendered and helped the party in it’s activities in the region.

“We send our deepest condolences to the bereaved family on this sad loss and assure them that the party is with them in mourning their dear departed relatives,” says Mwenda.

“We wish the family God’s comfort and strength to pull through this trying moment of losing both parents a day after the other.