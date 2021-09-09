FORMER SPEAKER DR PATRICK MATIBINI TO BLAME SHOULD PARLIAMENT DECIDE TO REMOVE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S IMMUNITY. THIS IS HOW?

Few years ago it appeared like Dr Patrick Matibini did former President Edgar Lungu a favour by blocking the impeachment proceedings against him advanced by the opposition then but I think he created a very big problem for the former President which is now about to haunt him.

One of the grounds of impeachment was that the former President violated Article 104(3) when he continued in office after an election petition was filed against him. This violation of the Constitution may constitute an offence of treason.

By going to petition the National Assembly to impeach the former President, the opposition UPND, then, actually did a great favour to former President Lungu.

If Dr Matibini had not blocked the impeachment proceedings then, the PF would have voted against the impeachment and that would have cleared Mr Lungu once and for all.

After all the PF had the numbers to defeat the motion. But former Speaker Dr Matibini, for reasons known to himself, blocked the impeachment proceedings.

At law it means that Mr Lungu can be arrested and prosecuted for a capital offence of treason. Immunity, as provided in Article 98 of the Constitution, does not apply here because, by operation of the law, Mr Lungu ceased to be President on the day when the election petition was filed.

As things stand, a professional police service can effect an arrest of the former President for treason without having Parliament lift the immunity of the former President. The police just needs to act independently, nothing else. And President HH cannot forgive treason. It’s a criminal offence. He can only pardon after a conviction.

If the rule of law will be restored, as President HH and the Alliance Partners want, I think Dr Matibini has left a very big problem for the former President.

The impeachment motion grounds can be now grounds for removing his immunity so that he answers to many allegation that riddled his regime/administration.

I don’t know what you think but I submit my honest views.

McDonald Chipenzi