By Balewa Zyulu

Former Transport and Communications Minister William Harrington has insisted on the need for Zambia to scrap off the idea of re-launching the national airline.

Recently, Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the already delayed launch of the national carrier has again been pushed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

But Mr Harrington tells Phoenix Business that going ahead with the re-launch of a national airline will be a sheer waste of resources considering the current constraints businesses in the aviation industry are facing.

Mr Harrington says as a result, it will be difficult for Zambia to be competitive with other business operators in the industry and at the same time sustain the operations of the airline with any profit margins.

PHOENIX NEWS