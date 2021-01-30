FORMER UPND YOUTH TERENCE MUTALE DIES AT UTH TODAY AFTER A HEAVY FIGHT AMONG THEMSELVES PF CADRES YESTERDAY.

Rival groupings of PF cadres have claimed life of one of their own.

Terence Mutale was a strong UPND member who defected to PF with former vice-president Dr GBM.

Facts of the matter is that PF yesterday among themselves had a huge fight in Kanyama following hatred and tensions among PF cadres.

Mutale was caught up in the Web and wasn’t lucky he sustained serious injuries from Pangas and Golf sticks to the point where his stomach was severely damaged.

He has died just now at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

