Former Chief Justice Ernest Sakala has been appointed Acting Judge to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Namibia.

Namibian President Hage Geingob appointed Justice Sakala to act as a Supreme Court Judge for one year from January 1 to December 31 2021.

This is according to a notice issued by the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission of Namibia Uno Katjipuka, obtained by ZANIS this evening.

Justice Sakala is among three non-resident acting judges along with retired Justice Moses Chinhengo of Zimbabwe and retired Justice Jeremiah Shongwe of South Africa.

Justice Sakala , who has over 35 years of experience in the Judiciary, is primarily expected to “hear the intricate high treason appeal now pending in the Namibian Supreme Court.

Ms Katjipuka stated that other appeals may also be assigned to Justice Sakala and his fellow two non-resident acting judges from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

According to the Judicial Service Commission, the appointments are made to enable the Supreme Court of Namibia to deal expeditiously with its work.

Justice Sakala served as Zambia’s Chief Justice from 2003 to 2011, where Mrs Lombe ChibesaKunda acted from 2012 to 2015 until President Lungu appointed Justice Irene Mambilima.

Justice Sakala has also served on the COMESA Court of Justice during his tenure as Chief Justice.

He joins a list of privileged Zambian judges among them former Chief Justice Annel Silungwe who have served in the Namibian justice system.