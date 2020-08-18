FORMER ZAMBIA’S AMBASSSDOR TO EUROPEAN UNION, H.E.GRACE MUTALE KABWE, DIES

Lusaka- 17th August 2020

Former Zambia’s Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries who was based in Brussels, Belgium, Her Excellency, Mrs. Grace Musonda Mutale Kabwe has died.

She was admitted to CFB Medical Centre on Monday afternoon and is reported to have died from complications arising from a suspected heart attack.

She served as Zambia’s Ambassador to the European Union based Brussels between 2012 and 2017.

May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Details later.