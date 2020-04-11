FORMER ZNBC BOSS JOE CHILAIZYA WRITES ON PRIME TV CLOSURE

MY LONGEST POST:

I have been in media for several decades now and I am a strong believer in the Freedom of the Press/Media. I am peacefully retired to farming and enjoy watching an Eastern sunset over a glass of red wine or whiskey….

But my peace got disturbed by news of the closure of Prime TV and when I analysed the reasons behind their closure my sense of forboding grew darker and i became deeply alarmed about the implications.

I rarely watch TV these days and do not have a first hand opinion on Prime TV and how it conducts itself.

The crux of the beef between the station and those in authority boils down to its perceived pro-UPND bias which some believe drove their decision to refuse to cooperate with government in Corona informercials.

I have read so many opinions on the issue that have left me wondering where people get the notion that the media is obliged to be neutral.

Legally and constitutionally, no media is compelled to be neutral or unbiased in any manner whatsover as that speaks to the core of other freedoms like conscience and association. That is a choice the constitution leaves to the media owners to make and determine.

In a democratic society, media can be neutral, leftist, rightist, centrist, political, apolitical, scientific, professional etc. The choice belongs to the piper who pays the bills.

That is why we have pro-state or ruling party, pro-opposition media. Absolutely nothing wrong with either! Just as media owners have the right to determine which side they are on, so does the audience or the market.

Even if Prime TV was 500% PRO UPND with no tolerance for other parties, that is within their democratic rights. Just as Smart Eagles is 500% PRO PF and funded by PF, Prime Time has the same rights.

I am therefore bewildered by the noise over this matter and the heavy handed actions taken to muzzle the TV station.

In the USA and Europe media is recognised even for political bias. You do not expect Fox News to be nice to liberal politics and politicians or candidates. Nor does one expect CNN or MSNBC to be nice to the GOP or Donald Trump or conservative politics. That is normal!

On the matter of Gerald’s refusal to cooperate over the Corona informercials, GRZ is within their rights to withdraw business from the station just as he chose to reject cooperation. He was politically naive on the matter. Closing them down is however excessive. Even if Prime TV cut a ZMW9 million deal with UPND, its within their rights to cut such deals if they believe its in their interest. It is not the first deal a media organisation has ever cut with political “devils” and it will not be the last. Those deals happen a lot and its part of the behind-the-scenes horse trading that goes on.

When governments start clamping down on media, it is a bad sign for freedom in the country. They get enboldened when there is no public response or reaction and how far they are willing to go becomes everyone’s guess.

I recall being the subject of a demand from the MMD government to the owners of media I worked for. They were threatened with closure if they did not fire me. Luckily the owners were courageous and refused to be cowed. They made the fight public and it became an embarrassing episode in the closing phase of the MMD’s tenuous hold on power.

Today its Gerald and Prime TV, tomorrow its you the other media owners if you enbolden government with your silence.

Freedoms are a dangerous frontier to allow government to tamper with wantonly.

Grow a spine and stand up for your rights.