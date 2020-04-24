By Rhodah Mvula

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted four men who were charged for proposing violence on Justice Minister Given Lubinda.

In this matter, five men were in court for allegedly assaulting and proposing violence on Minister of justice, Given Lubinda.

In passing ruling on whether the accused have a case to answer, Magistrate Lameck Mwale found Martin Mambwe with a case to answer in the first count for occasioning actual bodily harm on the minister.

Magistrate Mwale has placed Martin Mambwe on his defense and acquitted him in the second count of proposing violence together with the other four accused.

Mr. Mambwe through his lawyer says he will bring three witnesses to Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 13th May 2020 for defense.