Four Arrested For Suspected Ritual Attacks In Chingola.

Four people among them a witchdoctor have been arrested in Chingola for allegedly hacking four members of the same family in what appears to be a ritual attack.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said the four suspects allegedly broke into the house and attacked the family using machetes.

She said alert neighbours managed to give a chase on the four and apprehended them in Chingola’s Lupu area and handed them over to Police after a serious beating on them.

Katanga said the four suspects are allegedly using the attacks for money rituals. The family members have been evacuated to Kitwe Teaching Hospital with deep head injuries.

She added that the four suspects are currently in police custody.