FOUR DIE AS CAR CRUSHES INTO ELEPHANT IN SIOMA

FOUR people have died in Sioma District, Western Province after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit into by an Elephant.

The incident happened last night when the now deceased were returning from a wedding ceremony within the District.

Meanwhile, Community members have appealed to the Department of National parks And Wildlife to crop the increasing number of elephants in the area.

The elephant was killed by officers from the department of National Parks and Wildlife after it tried to charge against the onlookers.