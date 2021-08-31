FOUR DIE AS CAR CRUSHES INTO ELEPHANT IN SIOMA

FOUR people have died in Sioma District, Western Province after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit into by an Elephant.

The incident happened last night when the now deceased were returning from a wedding ceremony within the District.

Meanwhile, Community members have appealed to the Department of National parks And Wildlife to crop the increasing number of elephants in the area.

The elephant was killed by officers from the department of National Parks and Wildlife after it tried to charge against the onlookers.240395072_242274824566598_2949619412775488434_n

240603982_242274781233269_666721428987740657_n

