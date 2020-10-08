By Merlyn Mwanza

The Free Press Initiative (FPI) has urged Sun FM management to immediately institute disciplinary action against its journalist Kause Mbasela for posing inappropriate questions to Socialist Party National Spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula during an interview.

And the FPI has demanded that apologises to Kafwabulula and withdraws his sentiments henceforth.

On Thursday last week, Mbasela hosted Kafwabulula on a live call in programme on the station’s flagship current affairs programme dubbed Public Forum.

As the programme progressed, Mbasela used the moment to cause embarrassment to Kafwabulula by asking her personal questions such as; “who are you sleeping with?” and “are you still a virgin in the political space?”.

In statement, FPI Zambia founder and coordinator Joan Chirwa has stated that Mbasela clearly abused his power as an interviewer to embarrass someone.

“That manner of questioning by Mr Mbasela is not only insulting to women but the entire journalism profession that we dearly cherish and currently trying hard to restore the confidence and trust lost among our people. If Sun FM values professionalism and respect for women, they must immediately institute disciplinary action against Mr Mbasela for his embarrassing conduct,” Chirwa has stated.

“What we must not forget is that the power of the media can also be misused to the extent that the very functioning of democracy is completely threatened. As the FPI Zambia, we do not wish that such happens to our dear country. We categorically state here that Mr Mbasela clearly abused his power as an interviewer to embarrass someone and as FPI, we condemn his behavior and demand that he apologises to Ms Kafwabulula, and withdraws his sentiments henceforth.”

Chirwa stated that the conduct of Mbasela was unacceptable and far from the behaviour that journalists are expected to exhibit.

She stated that even if freedom of expression was guaranteed as a basic human right, it is not without limit.

Chirwa stated that Mbasela went too far in his questioning and he deserves unreserved condemnation.

“The FPI further urges journalists to always be ethical as they serve the public’s right to know,” stated Chirwa. -Daily Revelation