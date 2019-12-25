IF not checked, tribalism will escalate beyond control and we will only have ourselves to blame, warns Fr Emmanuel Chikoya.

And Fr Chikoya, who is the secretary general of the Council of Church in Zambia, says Jesus Christ come to dispel the darkness of corruption,

injustice and violence.

In his overview of 2019, Fr Chikoya said tribalism should never be entertained.

“There is a tendency to resort to tribalism unnecessarily; a very small thing turns tribal, we need to have a zero tolerance and the people who can have oversight of our leaders is ourselves. We need to tell them when they come to us, when they come to our church, if they talk about tribalism then we have no time for them. Zambia must be alive beyond colour, tribe…it may be minimal now but one day it will escalate beyond control and it will be ourselves to blame,” Fr Chikoya said.

He urged politicians to be responsible.

“Let us not always be at each other’s necks…let’s be stewards of our resources, stewards of governance and other related activities. We need to walk the talk when it comes to promoting governance in this country,” Fr Chikoya said.

He added that for him, the greatest failure this year was the breakdown of the dialogue process.

Fr Chikoya also bemoaned the continuous amendments to Zambia’s constitution.

“The sabotage of the dialogue process was the greatest failure, for me. We must always dialogue…we still need to create a platform of dialogue in the country…the constitution process is another failure. For how long are we going to be amending our constitution? A refinement turns into a major constitutional changing process, one wonders whether we can trust politicians, some times what they say and do turns out to be inconsistent,” he said.

And in a Charismas message to Zambians, Fr Chikoya said Christmas was all about peace.

“Christmas is about giving, so let us be a people of peace and spend prudently so that we don’t get into crisis when it comes to January 2020,” he said.

“On political violence…we lost lives needlessly; that is another worry. Violence seems to be getting to levels of serious concern. We shouldn’t entertain violence at whatever level and for whatever reasons. Campaign should be held in peace, elections in peace, transitions in peace, we need to make sure that we don’t just remain

relatively peaceful, but improve on our peace and entertain co-existent,” said Fr Chikoya.