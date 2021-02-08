A LUSAKA resident, Kawimbe Chanda, has charged that Matero Catholic Parish priest Lastone Lupupa is a PF cadre who has all along been using the pulpit to propagate ruling party messages.

Recently, Fr Lupupa told the congregation during a sermon that it would be better for elections to be rigged than allow an opposition leader, he didn’t name, to take over – a statement that he later apologised for after a backlash from various stakeholders.

Chanda warned Fr Lupupa against preaching hatred.

“Father Lupupa is a PF cadre who is now using the pulpit to campaign for PF. Instead of preaching about peace as Zambia goes to the poll in August, he is talking about stealing votes, robbing Zambians of their right to choose their preferred leader,” he said. “Fr Lupupa is preaching hatred, a man of God encouraging rigging of elections? Zambians should not take Fr Lupupa seriously, anyway. When you see Father Lupupa talking on the pulpit or during the National Day of Prayer and Fasting, it should be a reminder of those fake men of God whom Jesus said you will know them by their own fruits.”

Chanda told Fr Lupupa that Zambians had already made up their minds to remove PF from power.

“And Matero congregants should know that this man just eats their tithe without petitioning God for their problems because the same way he doesn’t care for the suffering of the common Zambians who want to change government is the same way he doesn’t care for people who give him tithe,” Chanda added. “Zambians have already made up their minds. All they want is someone who can tell them the message of hope, not the nonsense Kambwili and Lupupa are talking about.”

And Chanda asked NDC president Chishimba Kambwili to clearly state where he stood politically.

Recently, the NDC leader advocated cancellation of this year’s general election, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

His unexpected call attracted sharp criticism from various stakeholders.

Adding his voice, Chanda reminded Kambwili about the importance of principles in life.

“Chishimba Kambwili, just look at his careless statement on elections and Covid. The man suggested that presidential and parliamentary elections should be cancelled if Covid gets out of hand. What is motivating Kambwili to suggest this?” Chanda asked. “Is he speaking for himself or for PF? When did ZNBC start giving Kambwili such coverage? Let Kambwili come out openly and tell the people his political stance. He should not start playing monkey tricks.”

Chanda said so far, no country has cancelled elections due to COVID-19.

He reminded Kambwili that the country needed a quick economic recovery which could only happen with the change of government.

“We have not heard of any country so far that has cancelled elections due to Covid. Even the United States of America, the most Covid-hit country in the world, just came out of an election. Why should we postpone ours when we spent more than six hours on the line to get our Voter’s Cards amidst the pandemic?” asked Chanda. “What can stop us from standing on the line again to cast our votes while masked up, with strict observance of social distancing? If other countries can vote amidst the pandemic we can also do it, as long as we adhere to health guidelines. Zambia needs a quick economic recovery and this can only be done through a change of government. The current government is not a government for the poor. PF is a billionaire’s club.”