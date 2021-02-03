Press statement for immediate release from Obvious S. Mwaliteta

3rd February 2021

FR LUPUPA MUST FOLLOW THE WAY OF FR FRANK BWALYA AND JOIN POLITICS

We are greatly dismayed at the appalling and highly criminal utterances of our Catholic Priest Fr Lastone Lupupa SJ of Matero Parish in a video footage that has since gone viral. Fr Lupupa was calling PF to rig the elections because he would rather they continue ruling against the will of the Zambian people and they also continue stealing and engage corrupt practices. The priest’s remarks are not only divisive and acrimonious but also go against our values of decency and unity of purpose as a nation. Most critically, they are blasphemous, stand against the will of God and are an affront to social justice and public good.

As a practising Catholic, I find Fr. Lastone Lupupa’s words against Christian merits and beliefs. I am glad to say that I doubt that his statement is representative of the Catholic Church and her virtues. He has scattered his flock and they are now like a sheep without a shepherd. Most crucially, his words are in breach of national security and peace and sow seeds of hate which sets citizen against citizen. They a recipe for bloodshed and further they discredit and degrade the electoral process.

Zambia is currently in the midst of a health scandal where the beleaguered PF government allowed a dubious company to supply expired drugs in the population and we are yet to ascertain the extent of the damage in our people’s health. Has Fr Lupupa spoken on behalf of the people in this matter? Did he speak for hundreds of citizens that died as a result mysterious gassing? Has the Father comforted the hundreds that are dying due to Covid-19. Did he speak the words of solace to families of two citizens that were recently gunned down in cold blood by the system he’s advocating for? Has he condemned the PF rampant corruption that has robbed our nation of resources that are supposed to improve people’s livelihoods?

Fr Lupupa’s advice that PF should rig elections is an indictment against them and a confirmation that the PF is unpopular and have lost relevance to the Zambian people. The Father cannot go against the will of the people because whether he likes or not PF is going out, in August. Let Fr Lupupa take a Sabbatical leave like former Fr Frank Bwalya so that he joins politics.

Obvious Summerton Mwaliteta

Lusaka Province Chairman

UPND