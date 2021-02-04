4th February, 2021

Press Statement For Immediate Release

A MAN OF DISGUSTING CHARACTER PUNISHES HIS OWN SOUL

————————————————-

…… Fr Lupupa’s ethnocentric remarks are gaudy, ugly and in terribly bad taste.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

IT’S undisputable that this country has yet again been treated to some disgusting circumstances in the past two days which has clearly shown the fatricidal hatred which certain people harbor against other fellow human beings. Firstly, we saw Edgar replace the fired and transfered permanent secretaries by people from two regions only as if there are no learned people in other regions, and secondly, a video depicting one Father Laston Lupupa SJ of Matero parish openly encouraging Edgar’s government to rig elections so that Hakainde doesn’t come to power went viral. He said and I quote; “chawama twachita rig ama elections ukuchila ababambi bakateke,” in apparent reference to the Tongas.

We want to make it very clear here that this isn’t the first time we are witnessing such tribal appointments under Edgar, nor is it the first time we’re being treated to ethnocentric remarks. We’ve seen how Edgar has wiped the civil service of people from certain regions on pretext that he was retiring them in national interest. We’ve heard quiet a number of ethnocentric remarks before from people like Christopher Yaluma, Nkandu Luo, Bizwell Mutaale, Siliya, Mpezeni, Chitimukulu and many others. We also used to hear these remarks even in the streets of Lusaka from call boys some few years back, but to hear such disgusting remarks come from a priest – a man of God – is extremely astonishing and mind gobbling.

Where did we go wrong as a country? Why is Father Lupupa advocating for an illegality which may in the end cause genocide in this country?

These remarks by Father Lupupa are gaudy, ugly and in terribly bad taste. They’re an indication that this country is in a spiritual free fall. If this Father continues to say what he is advocating for, then the Zambian community will end and civil conflicts which are a worst form of human immorality will reign.

Father Lupupa should bear in mind that the genocide in Rwanda wasn’t a spontaneous eruption of tribal hatred. It was planned by people who wanted to keep power. There was a long government – led campaign against the Tutsis. It’s even on record that the church contributed to the cause of the genocide in Rwanda. Inept leaders in that country who had deep – seated insecurity issues prevented possible successors from succeeding and this led to a catastrophe.

Father Lupupa is a man of disgusting character who is just punishing his own soul by being a priest as he is a menace to this country.

We are saying so because people who think with their epidermis or their genitalia or their clan are the problem to begin with. One does not banish this specter by invoking it. If I would not vote against someone on the grounds of ‘tribe’, ‘race’ or ‘gender’ alone, then by the exact same token I would not cast a vote in his or her favor for the identical reason. It’s extremely disgusting to see fairly intelligent people say the most alarmingly stupid things.

This country does not belong to a particular tribes—it belongs to all tribes of Zambia; those who think so should think coherently. The truth is, tribalism kills and destroys.

As the UPND in Chilanga and indeed the country at large, we want to put it on record that we don’t reserve respect for anyone who promotes tribalism and illegalities.

We therefore want to warn Father Lupupa and many other tribalists that we shall not sit idle and watch people with missing buttons on their remote controls put this country on fire. Whoever will be caught tempering with votes will be immediately burnt alive as doing so will help the country subtract on the number of disgusting people.

Lastly, we are appealing to the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) to look into the issue of Father Lupupa. We’ve great faith in the ZCCB as we consider them pioneers of constitutionalism and promoters of morals that enhances coexistence amongst the people of different tribes, race and religion. Let them sit down the Father and lecture him on how to live without punishing his own soul.

Issued by

CHRISPINE CHAMBWA

————————————————–

CHILANGA DISTRICT DEPUTY IPS – MEDIA

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Contact: 0954-548-032 / [email protected]