By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka.

FR LUPUPA’S STATEMENT ON RIGGING ELECTION TREASONABLE – SIMUUWE

4 th February 2021

A Political Analyst Mark Simuuwe is of the view that what a Catholic Priest Father Lastone Lupupa has called for to rig elections in order to have a President of choice is contravening the constitution and is treason.

Mr Simuuwe’s comment follows a homily which has gone viral of Fr Lupupa talking about political campaign and with apparent reference to quote him on “Better rigg elections than others to rule”.

He further emphasised that whether such a treasonable statement was issued today or hundred years ago it is still treason.

“The idea by Fr Lupupa to suggest rigging as a way of bringing in a leader contravenes the constitution”.Mr Simuuwe said.

In his Facebook post earlier today a Political Analyst illustrated

“Here is how treason comes in;

To bring in a leader to rule the country through illegal means other than by law established is treason.

This is because the act to rig overthrows the Electoral Process Act”

And Mr Simuuwe says there is need to report the Priest to the police immediately.

“If not arrested , private prosecution must be instituted” Mr Simuuwe suggested.