FR MICHAEL KELLY DIES AGED 92

Fr Leornard Chiti has announced the passing on of renowned Zambian Jesuit priest and academician Fr Michael Kelly.

Fr Kelly of Irish descent died aged 92.

“It is with great sadness and grief of the loss of our companion, Fr Michael J Kelly SJ,” Fr Chiti announced in Lusaka today.

“Eternal Rest grant unto Michael and may perpetual light shine upon him.”

The cause of death of Fr Kelly has not been announced.

Fr Leonard Chiti is the first president for the Jesuits of the Province comprising Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Prof. Fr Kelly SJ. was born in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ireland, in 1929.

He studied at University College Dublin and was awarded a B.A. in Maths and Mathematical Physics in 1952, both with first class honours.

Fr Kelly went on to receive a licentiate in philosophy in 1955.

He moved to Zambia and has lived and worked here for over 50 years, becoming a Zambian citizen.

He worked for many years as headmaster of Canisius Secondary School is one of the earliest centres of learning in Zambia.

Fr Kelly completed his PhD in child and educational psychology in 1974 and subsequently became a senior lecturer and Dean of the School of Education in the University of Zambia (UNZA), in 1975.

He served as pro-vice chancellor and deputy vice chancellor and became professor in 1989. See Less