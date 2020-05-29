The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has offered K110 for a 50kg bag of white maize in the 2020 crop marketing season.

And FRA has also said it will be buying 50kg bag of Soya beans at K150 while a 40kg of Paddy rice will be bought at K70.

FRA Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula says the prices have been arrived at following wide consultations with different stakeholders.

Mr Kafwabulula has however said the FRA offer crop prices are exclusive to the agency.

And Mr. Kafwabulula says the agency will ensure that there is no crop wastage.