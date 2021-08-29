By CIC PF Reporter.

PF CADRE FRANCIS MUCHEMWA HIRES TUTWA NGULUBE THE LOOSING PF CANDIDATE FOR KABWE CENTRAL IN THE MURDER ACCUSATIONS FOR UPND YOUTH SHOT IN KAOMA BY NAMES LAWRENCE BANDA.

The cadre now identifed as a business man is through his lawyer demanding that the police spokesperson Ms Esther Mwata Katongo clears him off his charges by issueing a statement that he did not kill the said youth in Kaoma.

Lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has asked the police spokesperson as a matter of urgency to write a statement stating that his client is innocent. That he has suffered alot of prejudice and could be killed by mob justice. He said that the accusations of him having shot the UPND youth where championed by another PF cadre populary known as Innocent Kalimanshi whom he said was even sued yet the matter never went anywhere.

Arising from this fact Mr Francis Muchemwa through his learned lawyer Mr Tutwa Ngulube demands the police to clear his name by way of a statement that there is no murder case against him at the police.

There is video that circulated on Social media where Innocent Kalimanshi warned Francis Muchemwa that he gave his plot to Chilufya Tayali EEP president to defend him over the killing of the UPND youth during the Kaoma by election. In the video intercepted by CIC investigations and kept it Mr Kalimanshi Innocent is very clear and loud naming Francis Muchemwa as the killer of the UPND youth Lawrence Banda that cases don’t rot when government changes it will haunt him.

CIC PRESS TEAM