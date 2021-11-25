FRANK BWALYA RECALLED?

ZAMBIA’s High Commissioner to Australia Frank Bwalya has been recalled from foreign service.

According to the post on his official face book page, High Commissioner Bwalya says has informed Zambians about the end of his duty.

He posts the following…

Even good things come to an end. My tour of duty as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand has come to an end. Indeed, there is a time for everything under the sun. A time to be appointed and a time to be disappointed. I give glory to God for his wise ways. When I get to Zambia some time after 15th December 2021, I will focus on mourning relatives and friends who have died since I was last in Zambia in December 2019. So, I look forward to fulfilling my value of mourning dear ones. Meantime, it’s time to ensure smooth departure. I will say a bit more at the time of departure and thank those I am indebted to. Pray for us.

Credit: The New Dawn Newspaper