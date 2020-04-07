POLICE have recorded a total number of 56 reports in which people have been swindled out of various amounts of money during the three weeks advent of COVID–19.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement to Mwebantu that fraudsters have taken advantage of increased online financial service transactions particularly during this period of COVID–19 and are swindling unsuspecting members of the public with the highest so far swindled K 21, 000.

Katongo said some fraudsters have been calling unsuspecting members of the public pretending to be officials from some Banks asking for Bank details such as Tax Payers Identification Numbers (TPINs) and National Registration Card numbers (NRC).

“Others are pretending to be officials from Banks and are calling people deceiving them that their respective Banks are running promotions where they are requested to deposit certain amounts of money in mobile money accounts provided to them claiming that it will attract interest at various percentages when in fact not,” Katongo said.

She added that other Fraudsters are running fake promotions under renowned business trade names while others are calling people and are pretending to be officials from mobile service providers purporting to be conducting network tests and end up getting information which they are using to get account details.

And Katongo said from the recorded total number, Lusaka Province recorded 21 cases, flowed by Copper belt with 18 cases, and Eastern with four cases.

“Central Province six (06), southern, Western and Northern Provinces recorded two cases each while North Western recorded one (01),” Katongo added.

And Katongo advised members of the public to always verify any information, requests or promotions with financial or business institutions before committing themselves to any online transaction or before giving out personal details.

She also appealed to financial institutions to step up sensitization to their clients on online services and promotions as well as their general operations so as to protect their clients from these fraudsters.