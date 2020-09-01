ZESCO Limited has said there has been an increase in cases of schemes where some members of the public have been swindled by people pretending to be ZESCO employees and contractors.

ZESCO public relations manager Hazel Zulu said in a statement that the people impersonating ZESCO employees were purporting to offer ZESCO services such as processing of quotations, new connection applications, meter installations, meter replacement and fault resolution, at a fee.

Ms Zulu, however, disclosed that the power utility company does not use argents to undertake the aforementioned services.

“The public is here by informed that ZESCO does not use argents to undertake the aforementioned services; neither does it charge extra fees to hasten the process of accessing the services. All ZESCO services regarding clearing faults and processing of quotations are free. Where certain services are paid for,an official receipt shall be issued at a duly recognized ZESCO office or customer service center. Customers are therefore advised to access ZESCO services on the following platforms: National call center, ZESCO customer service center, ZESCO mobile App (Google Play Store/Apple App Store), ZESCO USSD code and other online platforms (commercial banks, Kazang, Airtel, Mtn and Zamtel).”

Ms Zulu added that ZESCO will not be held liable for any loss suffered by members of the public who become victims of fraud from unauthorized individuals.

She advised members of the public to report any suspicious conduct to the nearest police station or ZESCO offices.

Ms Zulu said members of the public could also report such vices by calling ZESCO security as well as national call centers.