Freaky Tweet Predicting Kobe Bryant’s Death Goes Viral

The “Kobe will die in a helicopter crash” tweet from the account @dotNoso on November 13, 2012, soon received thousands of interactions after the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.