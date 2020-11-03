Lessons from Bill 10 defeat

The defeat of Bill 10 in Parliament last Thursday revealed the true characters of some of our rulers in the Patriotic Front and its government.

We heard all sorts of words, justifications, consolations and sayings in reactions to the Bill 10 defeat.

It’s very clear that anyone can deal with victory and only the mighty can bear defeat.

It’s very clear that our colleagues in the Patriotic Front are opportunists, chancers who have not struggled much or have struggled very little in their lives.

We who have struggled for many years from very disadvantaged positions and have suffered many setbacks know very well that when defeat comes, it should be accepted as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.

The truth is, unless you realise that the situation is over, you cannot move forward.

Any time you feel so pained by defeat, it is only because you insist on clinging to what doesn’t work.

There’s no need for our colleagues in the Patriotic Front to be so bitter about the Bill 10 defeat. Defeat isn’t bitter if you don’t swallow it – it’s only bitter if you swallow it. And it seems they have swallowed the Bill 10 defeat. That’s why they are endlessly and invariably spewing bitter words about Bill 10 defeat.

Fred M’membe

Mwika Royal Village , Chinsali