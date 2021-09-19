I have been asked to comment on the K65 million!

My response is: I don’t know much about the facts of this issue. I think it is better to avoid commenting on processes which I don’t know the facts.

All I can say for now is that it is strange to keep that amount of money in the house. And this can indeed raise a lot of suspicion. Her lawyers have tried to explain and justify things. But even her lawyer’s explanations raise many further questions.

The matter is in the right hands. Let’s wait and see what happens next.

In Bemba we say amenshi ayaitika, tabakusa (spilled water cannot be scooped up again). It is useless to try and hide wrongdoing.

Pefwe, tapafiswa cintu (you cannot hide anything in the river). One cannot hide misdeeds in life; they come up to the surface.

Fred M’membe