By Leah Ngoma

The opposition People`s Alliance for Change –PAC- says the free education promised by the UPND in the run up to the August 2021 General Elections is unattainable.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday edition of Let the People Talk programme, PAC President Andyford Banda is of the view that what the government can do is to empower citizens to ensure they are able to pay for education.

Mr. Banda also feels the only way through which the young people who voted for the UPND on basis of free education are going to be satisfied is through empowering them.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has emphasized on the need for President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately put a cabinet in place as there are sectors that need urgent attention apart from the Ministry of Finance where a minister has already been appointed.

PHOENIX NEWS