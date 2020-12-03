BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

FREE MATOMOLA UNCONDITIONALLY

Since when did the truth become punishable by death? Where in the world do we have laws that punish right doing and celebrate wrong doing.

The draconian and repressive detention of MATOMOLA should be condemned by all those who still value true and care for posterity. To borrow former President Rupiah Bwezani Banda’s quote,” Sindalama zanyoko”. We shouldn’t be seen to be begging for favours from the government. The Government is obliged to provide services not as a favour, but as a mandatory function to the public.

The deterioration of decency and morality in Zambia is deeply regrettable. The issues surrounding the unwarranted and prolonged detention of MATOMOLA should not be treated as an isolated or Political incident. This is a representative incident that reveals the erosion of statehood as a nation and the apparent replacement of our humanity with brutality. MATOMOLA should be crowned for his boldness in standing in the widening gap of public discontent and disapproval of government failure in the administration of the nation. Government’s repressive defense should be countered Patriotic boldness as demonstrated in the examplary action taken by Mr. MATOMOLA. If each one of us to muster the level of Patriotism that fired MATOMOLA, Zambia would be a decent country. The issues highlighted in MATOMOLA’s lone protest are strategic national security and development indexes that every nation built on and posterity anchored.

When we see a government that cruelly withdraws student bursary and procceds to bar students from writing their exams, then we should worry about the future. This amounts to cold blood killing and we rights quote RB, “Nanga ni ndalama za nyoko” Tax payers are unequivocally entitled to services from their government. Any government that chooses to hide their failure and destroy the future in an egocentric drive for survival should be voted out.

What is criminal to warrant a two weeks detention for Patriotic citizens who chooses to protect the country from mediocrity? Some students future is destroyed in the process of self preservation by failed regimes like PF under EdgarLungu. What kind of Zambia are we building. Inaction in the face of destruction is pure destruction. Why should we as a people sit back when the pillars of our nation are being pulled down by few individuals, yet millions of Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty?

Zambians everywhere today are all suffocating under the cruel hand of PF. ECZ is steadily pushing the country on the edge of civil unrest.

We demand for the restoration of decency by keeping a levelness ahead of 2021 general elections.

Our appeal goes to Zambia Police, unconditionally, we demand for the immediate release of Mr. Motomola Likwanya.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

