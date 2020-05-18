LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has come up with an initiative dubbed ‘Bundle Ibwele’ through which he will be giving K20 worth of telecommunications bundles to Lusaka residents on request as a way of encouraging them to stay at home during the COVID-19 period.

The city father has launched the project as one of the ways to give back to Lusaka residents for the support they give him as he executes his duties.

“I have come up with another form of tandizo (help) package for Lusaka residents in all the seven constituencies. I will be sending bundles to people upon request.

“People will just have to send a message indicating their location and network, then I will provide bundles and they will receive them in no time,” he said.