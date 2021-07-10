FREE ZUMA CAMPAIGNERS DAMAGE PROPERTY

More than 20 trucks were set on fire as protests continued to rock the province of KwaZulu – Natal on Friday night as protestors continued to block national roads, highways and burn trucks in N3.

The protests are reportedly and believed to be about the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma as claimed on social media by his supporters and his daughter Dudu.

From as early as Friday morning,all major roads in KwaZulu- Natal were blocked including the main transit roads from the port of Durban towards the inland, including the provincial and manucipal links causing disruption in businesse