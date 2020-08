Former UNIP Secretary General and freedom fighter Grey Zulu has died.

Zulu who was born on 3 September 1924 died this afternoon in Lusaka after an illness.

The Board and Management of ZO salutes you… You have gone a hero and a real statesman.

Despite having served government at that high level, he died a poor man. According to Bowman Lusambo, these are the idiots who did not steal when they had a chance.