By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

There is a raging debate about the exercise of individual rights and freedoms in Zambia.

This has been preceded by another intense debate about the role of foreign nationals in the social, business and economic sectors of our country.

Things came to a boil when on Wednesday 3rd June 2020, Lusaka Province Minister, Hon. Bowman Lusambo accused gospel musician Kings Malembe, musical artist Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow, and Photographer Chella Cornelius Tukuta, of abusing social media and insulting the President.

He demanded for an apology from the trio within 24 hrs.

He also extended the warning to other youths who in his view, are in the habit of abusing social-media.

The three were singled out because they had released videos about the current affairs discussing the issue of gold occurrence in the country and the role of foreign nationals in this sub-sector and other various sectors.

WHAT IS AT STAKE

What is at stake here is the fundamental right of individuals to express themselves freely without hindrance threats or censorship and the concerns around the abuse of such rights using social-media platforms.

WHAT IS FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION?

Freedom of Speech is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction.

Freedom of Expression on the other hand is a broader right.

It is a right for an individual to express oneself, in speech, including artistic expression such as paintings, fictious novels (fictions), cartoons, films, dramas, picketing, demonstrations and protests.

Zambia is a Democracy and has long enshrined these sacred rights and freedoms in the Constitution as contained in the Bill of Rights.

Further both the African Charter and Article 19 of the United Nations International

Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Human Rights, guarantee freedom of speech, freedom of expression and right to information.

The Convention and protocol prohibit States from interfering with

anyone’s freedom of opinion, including the right to form, express and change all forms of opinion, whether political, scientific, historic, moral or religious, at any time and for whatever reason.

DOES FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND EXPRESSION HAVE LIMITS

Every right has an abrogation and is not absolute. Many rights and freedoms come with responsibilities and limitations.

Currently under the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen both Facebook and Twitter pull down materials and documentaries from their platforms, considered purveyors of half truths, unverified information and promotion of conspiracy theories.

Historically, national security has been used frequently by Governments to curtail the rights to freedom of Speech and Expression of individuals and communities.

Further in the exercise of freedom of expression, one should not violate the right to privacy, or right to life, should not defame, slander or use hate speech on another.

Freedom of expression should also not violate decency by promoting obscenity, pornography, or disturb public order, or violate national security, classified information, trade secrets or copyright violations.

SOCIAL MEDIA VIOLATIONS

In light of the rise of social media networks, governments all over the world are grappling with excessive abuse of these platforms.

Social media refers to websites and applications that are designed to allow people to share content quickly, efficiently, and in real-time on their smartphones or tablets, and computers, and facilitates the creation and sharing of information, ideas, and other forms of expression via virtual communities and networks.

But social media has brought risks, moral, social, and legal violations that governments are battling with to contain.

The rise in cyber crimes, cyberbullying, invasion of privacy, identity theft, the prevalence of offensive images and messages, defamation and slander, has prompted government to promulgate rules, regulations and laws to regulate social-media.

Social-media has also caused the rise in suicide cases attributed to cyber-bullying.

Cybersecurity of personal information, data and documents and the possibility of breach for purposes crimes, is also a matter of serious concern.

SO WHO HAS PRACTICED FREEDOMS

It is clear from the above that watching the videos of Kings Malembe and B-Flow, falls in the legitimate and responsible use of social media.

The duo used their fundamental right to speech and right to expression, to air their views and opinions freely on current affairs.

But watching the videos and facebook-live broadcasts of both international photographer Chella Tukuta and Prophet Andrew Ejimadu, who styles himself as Seer One now based in Polokwane, South Africa, it is clear that they have probably offended various laws of defamation, slander and cyber crimes such as cyber-bullying.

It is up-to the Police or those defamed to pursue the matter for redress.

Government, in its public communication must articulate and separate the legitimate right by individuals to express themselves and the deep concerns surrounding the flagrant abuse of social-media and rise of cyber crimes.

CONCLUSION

The rise of social-media will continue to stretch the band on rights and freedoms on one hand, and the right to redress for those offended on the platforms.

It is gratifying that both Facebook and Twitter social networks have placed community standards that help curb cyber crimes and abuse when reported.

WhatsApp platform however, has no such limitations as it is encrypted from end-to-end and other than its efficiency in spreading information, the most vile content including fake news is also being spread on this platform.

Zambia, like many countries has embarked on a legal journey to regulate social-media to make it responsible, safe and crime-free without hindering fundamental rights as enshrined in the Bill of Rights of our Constitution.