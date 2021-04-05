FREEDOM SIKAZWE SAYS HE HAS A CAMBRIDGE FULL CERTIFICATE

Mpulungu Member of Parliament (MP) Freedom Sikazwe says reports suggesting that he does not qualify to contest the forthcoming elections due to lack of a full Grade 12 certificate are malicious.

Mr Sikazwe says he has a full Cambridge certificate obtained in 1982 at Mpika Boys Secondary School, with a credit in English.

In an interview yesterday, he said those wishing to see his downfall will be shocked because he fully qualifies to contest the seat in the August 12 polls.

“I never sat for Grade 12. I have a full Cambridge certificate. Let me tell you – I have a credit in English…,” he said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mai