FRIDAY PARLIAMENT SITTING SUSPENDED DUE MALFUNCTIONAL PROCURED EQUIPMENT

Parliament will tomorrow no sit due to the malfunctional virtual conferencing equipment procured in south Africa.

As the result of covid 19 Parliament procured 5 million kwacha virtual conference equipment in order to resume sitting.

However, the equipment malfunctioned when Parliamentarians where about to conduct a mock sitting in readiness for tomorrow’s session.