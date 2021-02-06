FRIENDLY WARNING TO ANYONE PLANNING TO RIG ELECTIONS IN ZAMBIA IN 2021

1.Zambia is not like other contemporary countries in Africa where elections are rigged year in, year out for 20 to 25 years without any serious repurcusions on the riggers.

2.We are fully aware of all the silly tricks that were used to rig the 2016 elections. That chap who was found in the ECZ server, all those state operatives who were running around as well as flying around the country with marked ballots stuffed boxes and so on. We are so aware about everything that we can even tell you in which hotel which fake diplomat was operating from when manipulating votes. We also know which Lusaka, Eastern, Muchinga, Luapula and Copperbelt provinces electoral results were manipulated and by who.

What we were not able to do pretty well at the time was how to accurately document those scenes in a manner admissible in a court of law although there was alot of evidence. Every serious person in Zambia knows very well that the last elections were rigged and people survived on fun court technicalities by their surrogates as well holding some foolish old chaps in ECZ hostage to embarrassing announce fake results. All this will not work this time around.

3. In 2021 elections, we are so prepared and have invested seriously in scene recording gatgets that are not dependent on internet that you might interfere with and these will be in sufficient sets at every polling station. Each original Electoral Declaration form will be captured at source. Our team will mark each polling station in reasonable teams in terms of numbers without brinking until the election results are formally announced.

4.Furthermore, please for the sake of your family members that depend on you, do not accept to risk your life trying to play a role to try to rig elections as that will land you in a very long jail term that may take your life in the long run. In 2021, we are very serious and will not tolerate dubious characters from whichever system especially in the Electoral commission, the security wings and the legal part of the Zambian system.

We are many steps ahead of basic schemes like switching off of the internet, stuffing ballot boxes, changing electoral figures on the ECZ data base, bringing foreigns into the country to vote, fake votes from prisoners and many others cheap evil schemes. We have a well trained system of monitors. You will have to switch off the global satellite system for your evil schemes to succeed.

5.If you foolishly offer yourself to be part of the vote rigging scheme in 2021 and actually go on to get involved, our friendly warning to you at personal level is that you must sign a WILL for your remaining family to avoid unnecessary trips for your family to jail to sign documents. We are sure you understand how serious the charge of treason is. If you think this is a joke or a meaningless warning you will have yourself to blame.

We have done the Christian thing which is to warn a brother or sister of the danger ahead. We mean it that Zambia will hold FREE AND FAIR elections in 2021 and we have the resources to put in every corner of the country to ensure this happens.

This message is from Youths not affiliated to any political party but very well funded to ensure free and fair elections, the YOUTHS FOR FREE And FAIR ELECTIONS GROUP, ZAMBIA (YFFAFE, ZAMBIA)

Mumba Mutale, Publicity Secretary, Rome office, ITALY