By Kasebamashila Kaseba

FROM BUILDING MEXICAN WALL TO FALLING LIKE JERICHO WALL UNTO WAILING WALL

THAT the waller set out to build, not bridges of unity, but walls of division; as the sower set out to sow, not seeds, but discord.

And in due season of November 3, 2020 after exactly four years; the popular voters and college electers, as harvesters, set forth both to mail-in and walk-in.

As most certain as word of scripture, fulfilled;

“Whoso [haughtly] diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him.”

“Whoso buildeth a wall of division with another thereout: and he that maileth a tweet of scorn, and walketh a set of deceit and pride, they will return upon him.”

They walked him out and helped him out, red of face, to outside of the gates of the walls as they air mailed him, blue of face, inside the gates and walls.

“For without [White House wall] are [other wailing] dogs, and sorcerers, hypocrites and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth [material[ and maketh a lie.”

In his put of defeat and dejection, as the vanquished.

“And he opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a [black] smoke out of the [walled] pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air [his ego] were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit.”