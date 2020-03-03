By Given Bruce

FROM THE TIME SPAX WAS ARRESTED THE GASSING ISSUE HAS STOPPED

God is great guys,.Their aim was to accuse HH that he was behind the gassing ,thus why they were always saying that a certain political party is behind it so that it can make this country ungovernable but they failed because he was very innocent!

Chilufya Tayali has sensed danger now that after singing the crusade of HH being behind the gassing,the whole issue has now pointed at PF!.

When I said that Spax was being detained ,most of PF cadre called it as a fake news,but since the police have released the statement,how are the PF cadres going to defend themselves?

THEY MADE THE ECONOMY TO BE BAD MAKING PEOPLE TO GO TO BED WITHOUT EATING,ON TOP OF IT THEY STARTED TO GAS THEM,

THEN THEY CALLED FOR A PRAYER SO THAT THEY WOULD HIDE BEHIND IT.