FROM TODAY ONWARDS, DEFEND YOURSELVES – UPND SG URGES ALL ZAMBIANS

By Rick Nchito

UPND secretary general Steven Katuka has urged all Zambians to defend themselves whenever they are attacked by PF cadres.

In a statement following yesterday’s incident in Mongu where armed PF cadres attacked UPND members and caused death of two UPND supporters, Katuka says now it is time for all Zambians to start defending themselves.

“It is now clear that the police are not ready to defend us whenever we are attacked by PF cadres. I now urge all Zambians and UPND members in particular to defend yourself because Police are working with PF and are not ready to defend us,” said Katuka.