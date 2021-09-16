FROZEN ACCOUNTS FROZEN BY FIC MAY NOT HAVE CRIMES COMMITTED-DEC

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it will ONLY prosecute cases that it is sure of winning from the 10 frozen bank accounts.

DEC public relationship officer Mathias Kamanga has confirmed that the cases of the seized bank accounts have been handed over to the commission.

Mr. Kamanga has told ZNBC news in Lusaka that the DEC is working closely with the FIC to ensure the cases reach their logical conclusion.

He said the DEC can not however, disclose the names of the individuals whose accounts were frozen as the matter is still under investigations.