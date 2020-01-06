Incumbent president Frederick Titus Chiluba (FTJ) confessed that the 2001 elections which should have been won by Anderson Mazoka were rigged, reveals Lusaka prominent Clergyman Bishop Simon Chihana.

Bishop Chihana who later became close to Chiluba says the former president confessed that the election was rigged.

Anderson Mazoka showing election results to the press in 2002. He claimed his victory had been robbed by the ruling party

Mazoka who stood on the ticket of the opposition UPND had been leading during counting of votes for four days but he could not be declared winner as stipulated by the law. The law then stated that a presidential candidate leading should be declared winner after 48 hours.

Bishop Chihana also reveals that the then ruling party (MMD)/presidential candidate Levy Mwanawasa had even conceded defeat but was told to hold on.

After four days Mwanawasa was declared in winner with 27, 000 votes which Mazoka and foreign observers disputed. Bishop Chihana says the figures were manipulated.

Bishop Chihana says Chiluba came to confess to him on how the rigging was done. He says even Mwanawasa was ready to accept defeat.

Bishop Chihana served as Mazoka’s National Campaign Manager.

Below is his narrative:

Let me put it like this as I experienced it.

My brother Levy conceded defeat but was asked to hold on by some powers around.

The confirmation of the losing of the election in 2001 by MMD was told to me.

I later asked Dr. Chiluba in 2002 towards the end of the year about what really happened and he explained his part and made it very clear that the elections were rigged and mentioned how and the person who were behind.

And he of course assisted us with key witnesses and the witnesses also provided great evidence in court led by SC. Hon. Sakwiba Sikota (and by the way President Lungu was part of the legal team).

Evidence was overwhelming but again the constitution said, once one had been sworn in as head of State it cannot be reversed.

I had the opportunity to speak to the big media houses such as CNN, BBC, SABC and other during the first court session and after, I also took President Abubbakar to Mr. Mazoka for a very serious decision because violence was looming, possible petrol bombing was just in the air and both President Mazoka and Abubbakar gave me the authority to make a decision and of which i did.

I GAVE A COMMAND TO ALL POSSIBLE LEADERS THAT WANTED “FIRE ” TO START AT MIDNIGHT NOT TO GO AHEAD.

AND PEACE PREVAILED THROUGH OUT THE COUNTRY.