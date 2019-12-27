UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has described the current fuel hike as a Christmas gift from the Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Condemning the over 100% hike in power tariffs effective 1st January 2020 and hike in fuel prices blamed on the depreciating Kwacha and increase in prices of crude oil, Mr Hichilema said typical of thieves, they strike in the night.

Petrol prices rose effective midnight 26th December 2019 from K15.98 to K17.62, Diesel from K14.23 to K15.59, Kerosene from K13.02 to K15.39 while Low Sulphur Gas rose from K16.52 to K K17.88.

Mr Hichilema said this is a clear indication that the current Government is incompetent and has said that another gift awaits on January 1, 2020.

And All peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni has predicted further hardships for Zambians in 2020 following the upwards adjustment in fuel pump prices and power tariffs.

Mr Msoni accused the PF government of squeezing Zambians because they are broke to pay back the many loans they have acquired.

He described the adjustments as evil and will create misery among Zambians adding that the PF does not consider the plight of the citizens.