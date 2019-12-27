Two leading political leaders in Zambia Thursday night took to social media to react on the fuel pump increment, reports Zambian Eye’s Asa Manda.

Leader of the biggest opposition Hakainde Hichilema said it is typical of thieves to strike in middle of the night. This is in reference to midnight when the new price was going to be effected.

Then Incumbent Republican President Edgar Lungu at exactly midnight published a post on his facebook page offering a prayer with a picture of him in Church. (Check the time)

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) earlier announced a hike on fuel pump price to be effected at midnight.

The increment is coming at a time Zambians are struggling with high cost of living with the price of the country’s main food going beyond the means of the majority people.

The economy has further been affected with power outage with eight hours of the day without power.

The government attributes the problem to drought.