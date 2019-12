Sunday Chanda the PF Media Director says the latest fuel increment by his party is too minimal compared to other countries.

And Chanda says fuel increment is global adding that only Zambia is selling cheap fuel.

Government has today increased the fuel prices as a Christmas bonus to Zambians.

And Chanda says fuel prices just like other essential goods will be reduced towards elections in 2020.

He was speaking in an interview with Zambia Daily Mail. -Tumfweko