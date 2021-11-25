KALYALYA

INCREASE FUEL, ELECTRICITY TARIFFS, BOZ GOVERNOR

BANK of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says there is need to have an administrative adjustment in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs to avert future challenges in the sectors.

And Dr Kalyalya says the Bank of Zambia has raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 50 basis points from 8.50 to 9.0.

Meanwhile Dr Kalyalya says Zambia’s gross international reserves currently stood at US $2.9 billion.

  2. We hv a problem in Zambia. Why do we pretend to tax petroleum products and electricity if government is also subsidising them? I’m unable to make sense of the economics at play here, or is it the politics?

  3. BOZ Governor, Explain in detail what is going on as regards Electricity and Fuel pending possible hikes before unpalatable sentiments can be unleashed on you and the New Dawn Government.

    I submit.

