INCREASE FUEL, ELECTRICITY TARIFFS, BOZ GOVERNOR
Fuel prices, electricity tariffs need to be increased to avert future challenges – BoZ
BANK of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says there is need to have an administrative adjustment in fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs to avert future challenges in the sectors.
And Dr Kalyalya says the Bank of Zambia has raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 50 basis points from 8.50 to 9.0.
Meanwhile Dr Kalyalya says Zambia’s gross international reserves currently stood at US $2.9 billion.
We knew it as soon as you go to IMF doctor
For treatment the first line of meds is increase
Fuel and electricity.Wait for other hikes.
We hv a problem in Zambia. Why do we pretend to tax petroleum products and electricity if government is also subsidising them? I’m unable to make sense of the economics at play here, or is it the politics?
BOZ Governor, Explain in detail what is going on as regards Electricity and Fuel pending possible hikes before unpalatable sentiments can be unleashed on you and the New Dawn Government.
I submit.