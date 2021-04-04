By Leah Ngoma

A shortage of fuel has hit some parts of Lusaka resulting in panic buying at filling stations that have the stock.

The fuel shortage is as a result of a protest by Zambian fuel tanker drivers, who have been on a go-slow because foreign transporters are being given the preference to load the fuel from Tanzania and Mozambique ports than local transporters despite government signing the 50% volume allocation policy.

A check by phoenix news in some parts of Lusaka revealed that many service stations had run out of both diesel and petrol.

By 11:00 hours this morning, lake petroleum and total and filling stations in Northmead had run out of petrol while at garden corner filling station on Manchinchi road, petrol was available and a long queue had formed by 11:30hrs.

Meanwhile, Energy Expert Johnstone Chikwanda says the issues that have led to tanker drivers’ protests require energy diplomacy and dialogue based on establishing win-win solutions.

Efforts to get a comment from Energy Minister Mathew

Nkhuwa over this development failed by broadcast time as his mobile phone went unanswered.

