By Tinkerbel Mwila

Sources at Indeni Refinery in Ndola have revealed that the fuel shortage currently being experienced in some parts of the country will persist as long as the plant remains off.

The sources who sought anonymity have told Phoenix News that lack of feed stock has affected operations negatively and risk having the plant permanently shut down.

They have disclosed that imports of the commodity can only cover between 40 and 50 percent of the market with the balance coming from Indeni.

They further say the procured 10 cargos of feedstock for Indeni petroleum amounting to over US$490 Million have not yet arrived in the country.

And when contacted for a comment on the matter, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Trevor Kaunda requested for a press query.

PHOENIX NEWS