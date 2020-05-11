FUEL TRANSPORTERS ADVISED TO USE THE BEIRA-CHIRUNDU BORDER POST FOLLOWING THE CLOSURE OF NAKONDE BORDER

By Enoch Lusoke

Energy Expert Johnstone Chikwanda has advised fuel importers in the country to consider using the Beira-Chirundu route following the temporal closure of the Nakonde border entry point due to the severe outbreak of the deadly corona virus in Nakonde.

Yesterday, Sunday, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced the temporary closure of Nakonde border entry point as a measure to curb the further spreading of the corona virus to other parts of the country following

a severe outbreak of the disease in the area with over 76 recorded cases.

But speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Chikwanda explains that over 90% of refined fuel imported in Zambia is through Nakonde border and its temporary closure will have a serious effect on the flow of fuel in the country and the economy, hence the urgent need for scalable contingency plans of using alternative routes to help ease the fuel burden in the country.

He has since called on all stakeholders to play their part in controlling the situation in Nakonde, which if not properly managed; the implosion may plunge the country into a serious fuel crisis and negatively impact on the economy.